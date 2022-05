Rios went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Pirates.

Rios came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and drove in all three runners with a double. He played in each of the team's three games in Pittsburgh and delivered two home runs, a double and seven RBI. With Chris Taylor (knee) back in action, Rios is likely to return to a minimal role, though he has shown the ability to produce when given the chance.