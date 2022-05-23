Rios will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Monday's game against the Nationals.

After smashing a solo home run and drawing two walks in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Phillies while starting in place of a resting Chris Taylor, Rios will stick in the lineup for a second straight game as the Dodgers open a three-game set in Washington. Justin Turner will be getting the day off to clear room in the lineup for Rios, who owns an excellent .935 OPS over a small sample of 48 plate appearances on the season.