Rios had X-rays come back negative on his big toe after being hit by a pitch Tuesday against the Padres, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 26-year-old was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced in the field for the following inning. Rios had the nail drained after exiting and is considered day-to-day, and manager Dave Roberts expects him to be available for Wednesday's series finale.