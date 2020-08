Rios (hamstring) will likely be activated off the injured list Tuesday or Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Rios was placed on the 10-day IL due to a strained left hamstring Aug. 17. He was initially expected to rejoin the active roster when first eligible, but the team instead opted to give him extra time to recover. The 26-year-old now appears ready to return to his reserve role for the first-place Dodgers.