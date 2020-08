Rios (hamstring) took batting practice and fielded groundballs Saturday, strengthening the expectation that he will be activated from the injured list when first eligible Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Rios was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 17 with a left hamstring strain, but he appears to be progressing well from the injury. The 26-year-old has been effective in limited playing time this season, slashing .276/.323/.690 with three home runs in 31 plate appearances.