Rios will start at third base and will bat seventh Sunday against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles is resting Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor in the series finale, and manager Dave Roberts could look to give more lineup regulars days off during the final week of the season, as the 38-15 Dodgers are well on their way to securing the National League's top record. With that in mind, Rios could be one of the primary beneficiaries for added playing time over the final week. He's already picked up starts in the Dodgers' previous three contests, going 4-for-12 with a home run, a double, a walk, three runs and two RBI over that stretch.