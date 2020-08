Rios has been getting in extra work at third base, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Rios started at the hot corner Friday, allowing veteran Justin Turner to get a breather as DH. Rios has also logged playing time at first base this season, providing the Dodgers multiple ways to get his bat into the lineup. Including his homer against San Francisco on Friday, Rios has slugged three long balls in only 16 at-bats in 2020.