Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Goes deep in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rios went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Thursday's win at Coors Field.
Rios extended the lead with a solo blast off Wade Davis in the eighth inning. The long ball was the fifth of the year for the 26-year-old, who is batting .222/.295/.574 overall.
