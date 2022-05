Rios went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

Rios didn't play in Game 1 of the twin bill, but he started at DH in in the nightcap before moving to third base in the ninth inning. The slugger made the most of his lone hit, drilling a three-run homer to left field in the second inning. Rios has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .316/.316/.842 with three homers and 10 RBI over his past six games.