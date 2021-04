Rios went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 5-1 win over Oakland on Tuesday.

Rios started at third base in the contest while Justin Turner slotted in as the team's DH. The former took advantage of the opportunity, drilling a solo shot to right field in the third inning. Rios has demonstrated plenty of pop during his time in the majors thus far, though he has yet to log enough playing time to be a major factor in fantasy leagues.