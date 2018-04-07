Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Held back in extended spring training
Rios came down with some minor dings this spring and is being held back in extended spring training before joining Triple-A Oklahoma City, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
There are no details about the nature of his injury, but it is believed to be minor. Rios' bat is close to big-league ready, but he is blocked at first base by Cody Bellinger. He can masquerade at third base and in the corner outfield spots, but it seems unlikely that the Dodgers would be willing to sacrifice defense for offense to that extent. Look for him to put up monster numbers in the Pacific Coast League before eventually joining the Dodgers as a bench bat in September at the latest.
