Rios went 3-for-4 with a walk and two home runs in a 9-1 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Rios hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and another two-run homer in the sixth inning, the first two home runs of his MLB career. In his first 14 games, Rios has a .346/.485/.731 slash line and is walking 21 percent of the time.