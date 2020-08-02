Rios went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Rios made his first start of the year at third base, batting seventh. He delivered with a two-run blast in the fourth inning to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead, and they never looked back. The 26-year-old now has two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in only 10 plate appearances. Rios is stuck behind Justin Turner on the depth chart, but if he may make a case for more playing time -- at least against righties -- if he keeps knocking balls out of the yard.