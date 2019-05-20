Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Homers in Triple-A
Rios went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
This was the second straight game with a homer for Rios and he's now hit three in his last 10 games. He's struggled to start the season for Oklahoma City, as he's sporting a .221/.272/.412 slash line over 136 at-bats even with this recent surge. It's a disappointing development for the 25-year-old, who looked like he was turning into a big-league caliber hitter over the past couple of seasons. Hopefully the recent hot streak is a sign he's getting back on track, but at the moment he looks to be a long way from a callup.
