Rios went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Rios got off to a slow start this season, but he's been hot in June, as this was seventh long ball of the month, and he's hit .321 and driven in 17 runs in 20 games over that stretch. The 25-year-old's .248/.306/.466 slash line is still lagging behind his output from his previous minor-league seasons, but he has cranked 13 homers in 288 at-bats, which is already three more than he hit in 341 at-bats in the Pacific Coast League last year.