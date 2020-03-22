Dodgers' Edwin Rios: In competition for roster spot
Rios is in a "tight fight" with Matt Beaty for the Dodgers' final roster spot, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Though manager Dave Roberts has previously noted that Beaty's ability to play third base gives him the inside track for a roster spot, Rios' strong spring before play was suspended kept him in the running to break camp with the big-league club. The 25-year-old hit .296 with a .811 OPS and six RBI in Cactus League play while Beaty batted only .190 (4-for-21).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...