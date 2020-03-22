Rios is in a "tight fight" with Matt Beaty for the Dodgers' final roster spot, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Though manager Dave Roberts has previously noted that Beaty's ability to play third base gives him the inside track for a roster spot, Rios' strong spring before play was suspended kept him in the running to break camp with the big-league club. The 25-year-old hit .296 with a .811 OPS and six RBI in Cactus League play while Beaty batted only .190 (4-for-21).