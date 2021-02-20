Rios will get more chances to play third base this season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers re-signed Justin Turner last week, eliminating the possibility of Rios stepping into a starting position. The NL is not currently projected to play with a DH in 2021, which further diminishes Rios' opportunities for at-bats. However, manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Rios has earned more time at the hot corner and suggested that Turner could consequently be allotted more frequent rest. Rios performed well when called upon last season, smashing eight home runs in only 76 at-bats.