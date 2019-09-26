Play

Rios went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a victory over San Diego on Wednesday.

Rios entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and made an immediate impact, crushing a 473-foot moonshot to right field. The blast was the second-longest in the history of Petco Park and gave the Dodgers a lead they would not relinquish. Since his latest callup to the big club on Sept. 10, Rios has collected a pair of homers and four RBI in only nine at-bats.

