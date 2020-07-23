Rios made the Dodgers' 30-man roster.
Rios had an excellent summer camp -- a better camp than fellow prospect Gavin Lux -- so he will get a chance to provide left-handed thump for the deepest team in the National League. Rios has huge power to all fields but needs to cut down on the 37.5 percent strikeout rate he logged in 56 plate appearances in the majors last season. He will likely be a part-time player initially, but the designated hitter spot and Max Muncy's ability to play second base give him a couple avenues to increased playing time if he produces early on.
