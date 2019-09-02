Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Mashing in Triple-A
Rios has hit five home runs and collected 14 RBI in his last eight games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The recent surge in production has Rios up to 31 homers and 91 RBI in 104 minor-league games this season. He is the third OKC player since 1998 to rack up 30 or more long balls in a season. The power has not come without a price, however, as Rios has also struck out 153 times in 393 at-bats. The 25-year-old impressed in 43 plate appearance with the big club this season, hitting .286 with a pair of home runs. He is a strong candidate to be called up in September.
