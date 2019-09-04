Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Rios won't be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in September, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Rios slashed .270/.340/.575 with 31 home runs during the Pacific Coast League season and posted a .990 OPS in a limited sample of action at the major-league level, but since the Dodgers already boast ample depth at both corner-infield spots, there isn't much of a need for the 25-year-old's services. Matt Beaty and Cody Bellinger already represent lefty-hitting options at first base, and Max Muncy (wrist) looks on track to come off the injured list as soon as next week. It would probably take an injury to everyday third baseman Justin Turner before the Dodgers would consider reversing their plan for Rios.