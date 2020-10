Rios is not on the roster for the NLDS against the Padres, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Rios impressed in a part-time role this season, hitting eight homers in 83 plate appearances while slashing .250/.301/.645. The Dodgers evidently wanted another middle-infield option rather than a corner bat, however, as they dropped Rios ahead of the NLDS and replaced him with Gavin Lux.