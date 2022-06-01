site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 1, 2022
5:54 pm ET
Rios isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates.
Rios started in the last 10 games and hit .250 with three homers, five runs, five RBI and four walks. Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at third base Wednesday.
