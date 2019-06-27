Rios has been promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old has been called up to the majors for the first time in his career, as the Dodgers made a flurry of roster moves Thursday. Rios got off to a slow start to the season at the dish in the Pacific Coast League, but he's hit fairly consistently over the course of his minor-league career, and he's been red-hot lately, with a .321 average with eight homers and a 1.066 OPS in the month of June.

