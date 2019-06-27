Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Promoted from Triple-A
Rios has been promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The 25-year-old has been called up to the majors for the first time in his career, as the Dodgers made a flurry of roster moves Thursday. Rios got off to a slow start to the season at the dish in the Pacific Coast League, but he's hit fairly consistently over the course of his minor-league career, and he's been red-hot lately, with a .321 average with eight homers and a 1.066 OPS in the month of June.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...