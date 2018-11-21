Rios was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Tuesday.

While Rios hit an impressive .304/.355/.482 with 10 home runs in 341 plate appearances at Triple-A last year, his 32.3 percent strikeout rate and .433 BABIP suggest that a lot of that was fool's gold. He turns 25 in April and is limited to the corners, so he will need to hit a ton at Triple-A in order to get a fair shot in the big leagues.

