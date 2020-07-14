Rios is challenging for a spot on the Dodgers' initial 30-man roster, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rios was already in contention for the final spot on the roster when spring training shut down, and given the expansion of Opening Day rosters to 30 -- and the addition of a DH in the National League -- the 26-year-old's chances of breaking camp with the club are strong. Rios has helped his case with an impressive showing in intrasquad competition, launching three home runs and exhibiting improved defense at third base.