Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Re-assigned to minor-league camp
Rios was re-assigned to minor-league spring training on Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Rios received a non-roster invite to major-league spring training for the second-consecutive year after posting a 143 wRC+ with Double-A Tulsa and a 129 wRC+ with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. The 23-year-old put together a strong spring performance -- going 9-for-22 with a home run and five RBI -- but will open the 2018 season in Triple A. He could make his way to the majors this season if injuries present themselves at the big-league level.
