Rios (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

He's scheduled to start at third base and bat second for the Triple-A club in what will mark his first game action since the Dodgers placed him on the injured list June 3 due to a torn hamstring. Rios was later transferred to the 60-day IL and thus isn't eligible for activation until next week, but if he incurs no setbacks during his rehab assignment, he could be ready to rejoin the Dodgers in close to the minimum amount of time. Unless the Dodgers are willing to install Gavin Lux as their full-time left fielder and play Max Muncy at second base more regularly, Rios may not have a regular path to starts at third base or designated hitter once he's reinstated from the IL.