Rios was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Rios received a non-roster invite to major-league spring training for the second consecutive year after posting a 143 wRC+ with Double-A Tulsa and a 129 wRC+ with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. The 23-year-old put together a strong spring performance -- going 9-for-22 with a home run and five RBI -- but will open the 2018 season in Triple A. He could make his way to the majors this season if injuries present themselves at the big-league level.