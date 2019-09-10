Rios was recalled by the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Manager Dave Roberts said a last week that Rios wouldn't be called up, but there's evidently been a change of plans. The 25-year-old hit .270/.340/.575 for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season and posting a strong .286/.419/.571 line in 17 games for the Dodgers earlier in the year, though it's not clear whether there's room to give him regular opportunities down the stretch.

