Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Receives spring invite
Rios has been invited to the Dodgers' major-league camp this spring, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Rios continued to make strides in 2017, hitting .317/.358/.533 with 15 homers in 77 games at Double-A Tulsa before earning a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the first time. The 23-year-old posted a respectable .296/.368/.533 line with nine homers in 51 games for Oklahoma City, doing his best to prove he can be more than a Quadruple-A hitter down the road. He'll likely return to Triple-A to open the campaign, though he could see a promotion in 2018 if there is a need on the big club.
