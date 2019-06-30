Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Records first MLB hit
Rios got the start at first base and hit sixth Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in a 5-3 loss to the Rockies.
Making his first MLB start, Rios picked up his first big-league hit and RBI when he ripped a three-bagger off Jon Gray in the fourth inning to bring home Justin Turner. Despite Saturday's performance, Rios remains the most likely candidate to lose his spot on the 25-man roster when David Freese (hamstring) comes off the injured list next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...