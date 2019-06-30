Rios got the start at first base and hit sixth Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in a 5-3 loss to the Rockies.

Making his first MLB start, Rios picked up his first big-league hit and RBI when he ripped a three-bagger off Jon Gray in the fourth inning to bring home Justin Turner. Despite Saturday's performance, Rios remains the most likely candidate to lose his spot on the 25-man roster when David Freese (hamstring) comes off the injured list next week.