Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Reduced season could aid roster bid
Rios' likelihood of making the Opening Day roster could improve if the 2020 campaign is played under adjusted guidelines, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Specifically, an increase in roster size would seemingly elevate Rios' odds of making the big-league squad as he was rumored to be in competition with Matt Beaty for the final roster spot before spring training was suspended. After a strong showing in his first major-league opportunity last season and an impressive spring camp, Rios could fill a key utility role for the Dodgers, especially if an abbreviated season includes more frequent double-headers and fewer off days.
