Rios (groin) was added to the Dodgers' roster ahead of the NLCS against the Braves on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Rios missed the NLDS due to a groin injury, but the issue was evidently a fairly minor one. He'll be at least a power-hitting bench option during the upcoming series, as he hit a lopsided but quite effective .250/.301/.645 with eight homers in 83 trips to the plate this season. Gavin Lux, who took his place on the roster for the Division Series, was removed from the roster in a corresponding move.