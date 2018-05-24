Rios (undisclosed) will rejoin Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Alex Freedman of the Oklahoma City Dodgers reports.

Rios stayed in extended spring training after suffering an undisclosed injury, but it appears he's returned to health. He'll head to Triple-A after putting up stellar numbers with Oklahoma City in 2017 -- he slashed .296/.368/.533 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 51 games.

