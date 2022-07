Rios (hamstring) will spend at least two weeks on his rehab assignment, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rios began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and has tallied three plate appearances since. He's still a few weeks away from a return, with mid-August looking like a realistic goal for his activation. Rios hit .244/.293/.500 across 92 plate appearances prior to going down, though it's not clear how he'll fit into the Dodgers' plans upon his return.