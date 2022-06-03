site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Sitting Friday
Jun 3, 2022
Rios is not in Friday's lineup against the Mets.
Even with a righty (Chris Bassitt) on the hill for New York, Rios will head to the bench to make way for Zach McKinstry at designated hitter. Rios is hitting .250 with two home runs and 14 strikeouts over his last 10 games.
