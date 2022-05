Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

The Dodgers managed only four hits in the contest on were on the verge of being shut out until Rios went deep to center field off David Bednar in the ninth inning. The long ball was Rios' second of the campaign. He hasn't had many opportunities to play thus far, logging just 25 plate appearances over Los Angeles' first 27 games.