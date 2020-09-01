Rios (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday and is starting at third base and batting eighth, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 26-year-old will fill the roster spot and field position of Justin Turner, who landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Rios was sidelined since mid-August with a hamstring strain of his own, but he's ready to go after spending a couple weeks on the shelf. He should see some chances at third base in Turner's absence, though Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Max Muncy could also factor into the mix.

