Rios (hamstring) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against Cleveland, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Rios entered Friday's loss to the Athletics as a pinch hitter and struck out in his only at-bat, and he'll return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup. The 26-year-old had dealt with mild hamstring tightness over the last several days but now appears to be healthy with less than a week remaining until Opening Day.