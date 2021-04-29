Rios has not registered a hit since April 13, going 0-for-23 with nine strikeouts over his past 12 games.

Rios has received plenty of opportunity -- along with the occasional start, he has also served as one of the Dodgers' primary bats off the bench -- but he appears lost at the dish at the moment, whiffing in seven of his past 11 plate appearances. Though manager Dave Roberts initially rejected the idea of sending Rios to the team's alternate site to straighten things out, he may be changing his mind, per Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA. When asked again Tuesday about the possibility of sending Rios down, Roberts responded, "We monitor all our players and can certainly have those discussions."