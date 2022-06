Rios was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring tear that will not require surgery, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This is a pretty serious injury and manager Dave Roberts said it would be "a handful of weeks" before Rios would return to action, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. Rios suffered the injury Thursday while running to first base. Eddy Alvarez was added to the roster in his place.