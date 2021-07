Uceta (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf with a back strain July 10, and he'll head to the minors now that he's healthy. Uceta has struggled in 11 outings for the Dodgers with an 8.10 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB over 16.2 innings.