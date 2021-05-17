Uceta (0-2) allowed three runs (zero earned) on four hits while striking out four across three innings, taking the loss to the Marlins on Sunday.

Uceta allowed a three-run home run in the fifth inning to Adam Duvall, which was enough for the Marlins to secure the win. However, none of the runs were charged against him due to a fielding error by Sheldon Neuse to lead off the inning. Uceta has a 2.45 ERA in 7.1 innings. Barring injuries, he isn't in line to receive any high-leverage innings for the Dodgers this year.