Dodgers' Edwin Uceta: Dominating in High-A
Uceta has a 1.89 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 33.1 innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga this season.
The right-hander was impressive for Low-A Great Lakes last season, posting a 3.25 ERA and a 103:27 K:BB over 99.2 innings, and he's off to an even more impressive start in High-A as he's allowed no runs in four of seven starts thus far with an 11.34 K/9. While Uceta wasn't known as a particularly high-rated prospect, he's pitched his way into the conversation as a standout performer in the lower levels of the Dodgers' system. If he continues to dominate, he could see a move to Double-A sooner rather than later.
