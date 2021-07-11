Uceta was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left lumbar strain, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Uceta was recalled from Oklahoma City on July 4 and wound up allowing five earned runs across three appearances (2.1 innings). It's not entirely clear when or how the lumbar strain was suffered, but it will keep him on the shelf until at least July 20. Given the right-hander's struggles since being recalled, it's definitely possible that he's optioned back to the minors when he ready to return.