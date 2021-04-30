Uceta will serve as the opener for what's expected to be a bullpen game Friday against the Brewers, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers entered the season with enviable rotation depth, but injuries to David Price (hamstring) and Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) will cause them to go with a bullpen game already before the first month of the season is complete. Uceta, who's yet to pitch above Double-A, has pitched almost exclusively as a starter in the minors, but it doesn't look as if he'll be asked to go deep in this contest. In 123.1 minor-league innings in 2019, he recorded a 2.77 ERA, 27.0 percent strikeout rate and 9.4 percent walk rate.