Uceta was recalled by the Dodgers on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers placed Brusdar Graterol (forearm) on the 10-day injured list, with Uceta's promotion being the corresponding move. He'll provide needed depth in the team's bullpen, which is already missing Joe Kelly (shoulder), Corey Knebel (lat) and David Price (hamstring), among others.