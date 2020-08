Uceta (undisclosed) is still on the injured list and is not at the Dodgers' alternate training site, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Uceta went on the injured list in early July for undisclosed reasons, and little has been said about the 22-year-old's absence since. The right-hander was included in the Dodgers' 60-man player pool after logging a 3.21 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 76:33 K:BB in 73 innings with Double-A Tulsa last season.