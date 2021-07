Uceta will be reinstated by the Dodgers ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers plan to have a bullpen game in Sunday's series finale, and Uceta should play a role during the contest. The right-hander has posted a 6.28 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 14.1 innings across eight appearances (one start) with the major-league club this year.